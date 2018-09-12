High tide causes misery on Saigon street

|
Most riders struggled as their motorbike engine was quickly flooded on a 500-meter section of Huynh Tan Phat Street in District 7, to the south of Ho Chi Minh City.
There are many potholes on that stretch, and unwary riders fell off their bikes. Mai, one such unfortunate victim, said: “Because of the floods, I could not see the potholes to avoid them.”
“I always have to drive carefully when I cross this section, but the situation today is worse than normal, ” Tuan said after toppling over right in front of a truck.
With a scooter getting stuck in a pothole, this woman had to get off the pillion to extricate it.
A woman receives help after water got into her vehicle engine. Dung, a vendor in the area, said: “This section is seriously downgraded and every time it is submerged, either because of heavy rain or high tide, people easily fall off their motorbikes. Local residents have spent their own money filling up potholes.”
The flooding drowned Huynh Tan Phat under 30-50 centimeters of water and slowed down traffic. With public works on the street causing a bottleneck, there was a traffic jam stretching around 1 km.
Many people were forced to drive on the sidewalk, causing even more disorder.
Some local residents are helping out, warning drivers about the perils on the street and giving a hand to those who require it. Tran Huu Nghia, a local, said: “Due to the floods, we’ve been taking turns to stay here to help those in need. We really hope the authorities quickly upgrade this section.” In HCMC, it is still the rainy season. The Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center also forecasts the tide to keep rising in the next few days.