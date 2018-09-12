High tide causes misery on Saigon street

Some local residents are helping out, warning drivers about the perils on the street and giving a hand to those who require it. Tran Huu Nghia, a local, said: “Due to the floods, we’ve been taking turns to stay here to help those in need. We really hope the authorities quickly upgrade this section.” In HCMC, it is still the rainy season. The Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center also forecasts the tide to keep rising in the next few days.