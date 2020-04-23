HCMC Covid-19 hospital releases last patient

A medical staff disinfects an ambulance at the field hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in Cu Chi District of HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

"Patient 206" is 48. He lives in District 2 and works as a chauffeur for patients 124 and 151, often driving them to multiple company branches in Dong Nai Province's Vinh Cuu District and HCMC’s District 12.

"Patient 124," a Brazilian man, was found to be infected after attending a party at the Buddha Bar & Grill on March 14. Located in District 2's Thao Dien Ward, home to a large expat community, the bar became the city’s largest Covid-19 hotspot, resulting in 19 cases in total. "Patient 151," a Brazilian woman, had later contracted the new coronavirus from him.

Like other discharged patients, "Patient 206" will be monitored at home for another 14 days.

Nguyen Thanh Dung, director of the field hospital, said "the hospital has no patient left, but it will remain in operation, with staff ready for any new patient to come."

After it started operations February 10, the hospital quarantined 560 Covid-19 suspects.

Of these, 34 tested positive and were treated at the hospital.

Of 54 Covid-19 patients confirmed by the city, there is only one active case left - "Patient 91," a British man who has been identified as the source of transmission at the Buddha bar. He is undergoing treatment at the city’s Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Since April 5, the city has not recorded any new Covid-19 patients while Vietnam has enjoy that for one week.

The nation’s infection count has remained unchanged at 268 since last Thursday, and 244 have been discharged from hospitals.