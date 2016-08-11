VnExpress International
Hanoi to install drinking fountains

By Vo Hai   August 11, 2016 | 09:32 am GMT+7

Forget luxury bottled water, Hanoi ups the game with potable tap water.

A proposal by private firm Vinasing to install 1,000 public toilets and 50 drinking fountains in Hanoi has been approved by the capital’s People’s Committee.

Vinasing will install the facilities in exchange for the right to advertise on footbridges and overpasses across the city over the next 10 years to recoup its investment.

The city has said that all public toilets must have a uniform design in harmony with their surroundings and use environmentally-friendly materials. The drinking fountains must be made of matt inox with a design that fits Hanoi’s character.

The project will also include 200 more public benches and 10 special trucks.

Together with the plan to offer free wi-fi, Hanoi is trying to improve its image after the deputy prime minister named filthy toilets among one of the problems that is holding back the tourism sector.

Hanoi currently has 340 public toilets, according to the municipal Department of Construction. 

Tags: tap water urban development
 
