Hanoi to barricade streets for second metro line

By Phuong Son   October 8, 2019 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Personnel of the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board barricade a section of Hanoi's Kim Ma Street for the construction of the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station metro line, October 6, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Minh.

Several Hanoi streets would be barricaded for one to two years for constructing the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station metro line, authorities say.

A 120-meter section of Kim Ma Street from Nui Truc to Lieu Giai Streets has been barricaded by the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) starting Sunday. The barricade is expected to last 22 months or so.

A 195-meter section of Quoc Tu Giam Street is also being barricaded by the MRB for about 12 months.

Hanoi’s second metro line, the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station route, will run 12.5 kilometers from the Nhon area in the western district of Nam Tu Liem via Kim Ma Street to the Hanoi Railway Station on Le Duan Street.

It will run 8.5 kilometers on elevated tracks through eight stations and the remaining four kilometers underground.

The metro line, which has a total investment of VND36 trillion ($1.56 billion), is set to receive its first train next year and begin operations in April 2021 on the elevated track, which is now 99.5 percent complete.

The underground track is scheduled to begin operations in 2023.

