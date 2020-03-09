VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi supermarkets stockpile goods to cope with possible panic buying

By Thai Anh, Thi Ha, Anh Minh   March 9, 2020 | 11:18 am GMT+7

Major supermarkets in Hanoi have stocked up to meet panic buying if needed after the first Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in the city.

Supermarket staff at Vinmart Dai La prepare meat on Sunday noon. Vinmart, along with many other large supermarkets in Hanoi, have stocked their goods after the surge of shoppers the day before. following Hanoi’s first confirmed infection case on Friday. A spokesperson of Vietnam Joint Stock Company said pork supply is abundant, so people do not need to worry about shortage of goods.

Supermarket staff at Vinmart Dai La in Hai Ba Trung District prepare meat at noon Sunday.

Vinmart and other major supermarkets have increased their inventories after there was a surge in shopper numbers the day before following Hanoi’s first confirmed case of coronavirus infection on Friday night. A spokesperson for food corporation CP Vietnam said with pork supply being abundant, people do not need to worry about a shortage.
The supermarket has also stocked cooked and frozen food. Big brands Vissan, Cau Tre, and Saigon Foods said they are always ready to prepare supplies when needed to keep worries over shortage at bay for consumers. Raw materials needed for food production businesses are also available.

Vinmart Dai La has also stocked up on cooked and frozen foods. Major brands Vissan, Cau Tre and Saigon Foods reassured consumers saying they are always ready to increase supply when needed. Raw materials needed for producing food products are also available in plenty.
A lot of greens are refilled by Lottemart supermarket staff. The supermarket said stocks are continuously refilled. The supermarket has met with their suppliers to ensure sufficient supplies.

A lot of greens are on sale at a Lottemart outlet. The supermarket said stocks are continuously refilled, and that it has met with suppliers to ensure sufficient supplies.
Shelves displaying dairy products, fruits and other dry items are not empty.

Shelves displaying dairy products, fruits and other dry items are not empty.
Instant noodles, one of the most popular items, were also restocked. According to Lotte supermarket management, there are still a lot of goods in the warehouse and there won’t be any price increase. A spokesperson with Acecook, a major instant noodle producer, said it is making more and more noodles every day. Therefore, there will be plenty for people during the disease period.

Instant noodles, one of the most popular items, have been stocked in large volumes.

According to Lotte supermarket, there is still a lot of goods left in its warehouse, and there would not be any price increase. A spokesperson for Acecook, a major instant noodles producer, said production is being cranked up and so supply would be aplenty.
There are three to four more shelves displaying antibacterial cleaning products than before.

Shelves of antibacterial cleaning products are displaying three or four times more items than normal.
Face masks were sold in large quantities at Vinmart on Sunday.

Face masks sold in large quantities at Vinmart on Sunday.
A full stock of toilet paper and paper towels is visible.

Toilet paper and paper towels fill the shelves.
The cashier counters were not as crowded compared to Saturday. There were many fewer shoppers on Sunday. Many families said they went shopping on Sunday because there was no more food left at home and not because of the panic buying fever.

The checkout counters were not as crowded as on Saturday since there were fewer shoppers. Some families said they had come shopping on Sunday because there was no food left at home and not due to panic.

On Friday Hanoi announced its first Covid-19 infection case, Vietnam's 17th. As of Sunday there 14 new cases in the country, including four in Hanoi, taking the total so far to 30. Before Nguyen Hong Nhung of Hanoi, who had traveled to Europe, was diagnosed, the country had gone 22 days with no new cases.
Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam mulls health declaration for all Vietnamese citizens

Vietnam mulls health declaration for all Vietnamese citizens

Vietnam to ban wildlife trade following conservationists' demand

Vietnam to ban wildlife trade following conservationists' demand

Health declaration required for all Ha Long residents after coronavirus scare

Health declaration required for all Ha Long residents after coronavirus scare

See more
Tags: Vietnam novel coronavirus supermarket panic buying Hanoi panic buying Hanoi
 
Read more
Vietnam mulls health declaration for all Vietnamese citizens

Vietnam mulls health declaration for all Vietnamese citizens

Vietnam to ban wildlife trade following conservationists' demand

Vietnam to ban wildlife trade following conservationists' demand

Health declaration required for all Ha Long residents after coronavirus scare

Health declaration required for all Ha Long residents after coronavirus scare

South Korea hopes Vietnam will not quarantine Samsung experts

South Korea hopes Vietnam will not quarantine Samsung experts

Saigon senior students get another week off as Covid-19 cases surge

Saigon senior students get another week off as Covid-19 cases surge

Hanoi's latest Covid-19 patient might have spread virus to dozens: official

Hanoi's latest Covid-19 patient might have spread virus to dozens: official

Hanoi fortifies itself for a Covid-19 rush

Hanoi fortifies itself for a Covid-19 rush

Nine foreigners test Covid-19 positive in Vietnam

Nine foreigners test Covid-19 positive in Vietnam

 
go to top