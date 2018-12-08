VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi reports foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in pigs

By Ngoc Nguyen   December 8, 2018 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Hanoi reports foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in pigs
Pigs are seen inside their cage at a farm in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

A new outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease has been reported among pigs in Hanoi’s Ba Vi District.

Local reports say 261 pigs belonging to 19 households in six communes of the rural district have been affected by the disease.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Animal Health has asked provincial authorities to kill the affected pigs.

Local veterinary units have initiated vaccinations of cattle in the area and disinfected the infected farms with chemicals and lime powder in an effort to control the spread of the disease.

The health ministry Friday reported six food and mouth disease outbreaks nationwide. All of them were in Ba Vi District, two and a half hours from Hanoi downtown.

That the cattle were not vaccinated against foot and mouth disease is the main reason for the outbreak, health officials said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam animal health foot and mouth
 
Read more
Steel plant explosion kills worker, injures 11 others in Vietnam

Steel plant explosion kills worker, injures 11 others in Vietnam

Vietnamese conglomerate to spend $4.5mil on genome sequencing project

Vietnamese conglomerate to spend $4.5mil on genome sequencing project

Spain arrests 37 for smuggling Vietnamese citizens to Europe

Spain arrests 37 for smuggling Vietnamese citizens to Europe

Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

Saigon police seize 56 bikes, Hanoi detains 10 fans

Vietnamese American resumes chasing the American Dream

Vietnamese American resumes chasing the American Dream

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

Formula 1 makeover: Hanoi to fill up channels, widen road

 
go to top