VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi police bust surrogacy ring

By Viet Dung   August 22, 2019 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

Hanoi police are investigating a three-member ring that allegedly organized surrogacy for commercial purposes.

Pham Huy Quang, 43, Vu Thi Lieu, 29, and Pham Thien Tuan, 21, organized six cases of surrogacy since April, earning hundreds of millions of dong from them, they said Wednesday.

On Quang’s instructions, Lieu would find on social media women who wanted to be surrogate mothers for a payment of VND200-220 million ($8,600-9,500).

The trio would take care of all the expenses related to their pregnancy and delivery.

When they found someone seeking a surrogate mother, Quang would offer to find one for around 550 million (23,700).

Twins would cost an extra VND50 million while single males who want a kid would have to pay another VND10 million.

Vietnam legalized surrogacy in 2015 but only to benefit infertile couples and by family members. Commercial surrogacy is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment.

Last week two women were arrested in Quang Ninh Province, three hours drive west of Hanoi, for illegally running a surrogacy ring for profit.

In April, police in Quang Ninh also arrested two women who ran an illegal surrogacy ring which took Vietnamese women to China to deliver babies.

For years now poor women have been lured to sell their newborns to China.

China, the world’s most populous country, suffers from one of the most skewed gender rates in the world due to its one-child policy and illegal abortion of female fetuses.

This has also been a major reason for the trafficking of Vietnamese women and girls over the border.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese surrogate surrogacy pregnancy population Hanoi healthcare human trafficking
 
Read more
American pedophile suspect tried to entice two Vietnamese minors

American pedophile suspect tried to entice two Vietnamese minors

Vietnam to join first ASEAN-US maritime exercise

Vietnam to join first ASEAN-US maritime exercise

Get vessels out of Vietnamese waters, Vietnam tells China again

Get vessels out of Vietnamese waters, Vietnam tells China again

Vietnam Railways wants $107 mln to fence crossings, prevent crashes

Vietnam Railways wants $107 mln to fence crossings, prevent crashes

Vietnam among least competitive data center markets in Asia Pacific: report

Vietnam among least competitive data center markets in Asia Pacific: report

Vietnam bans MacBook Pro laptops on aircraft for fire threat

Vietnam bans MacBook Pro laptops on aircraft for fire threat

Vietnamese woman jailed seven years for blackmailing South Korean man

Vietnamese woman jailed seven years for blackmailing South Korean man

 
go to top