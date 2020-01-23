VnExpress International
Hanoi gets decked up for Year of the Rat

By Giang Huy   January 23, 2020 | 07:59 am GMT+7

Streets in the capital city have been adorned with flowers, statues and other decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year Festival.

A flower bed in front of the Thong Nhat Park is decorated with gold-colored statues of two rats. The next Lunar Year would be the Year of the Rat.

Two happy golden rats, one with a peanut in hand, stand atop an arrangement of flowers in front of the Thong Nhat Park.
A decorative model mimicking the peach blossoms is placed on Le Thai To Street.

An peach blossom decoration on Le Thai To Street celebrates the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Communist Party on February 3.
A man decorates a statue of a rat by the Hoan Kiem Lake.

A man inlays a peach blossom design into the ears of a large statue of a rat by the Hoan Kiem Lake.
A decorative model mimicking clouds is placed on Hang Khay Street.

Another man works on a decoration being installed on Hang Khay Street near the Hoan Kiem Lake.
A decorative ornament with the word Tet, or the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival, is placed in front of a mall in Hoan Kiem District.

A wreath featuring peach blossom branches with the word Tet in the middle is fixed at the entrance of a mall in Hoan Kiem District.
Pots of numerous plants like peach blossoms or hydrangeas are placed on the Ba Dinh Square.

Peach bonsais in bloom and other flowering plants are placed on the sidewalk that fences the historic Ba Dinh Square from where President Ho Chi Minh declared Vietnam independent.
Other ornaments like sculptures, flower baskets, banners and flags are also used to decorate the streets.

A lotus shaped installation with two blue globes in the middle decorates a traffic circle in downtown Hanoi.
Several peach blossoms have bloomed early due to the warm weather.

A profusion of peach blossoms create a distinct Tet ambiance on many streets in Hanoi.
Flower beds span across numerous streets like Hoang Van Thu, Dinh Tien Hoang or Tran Khat Chan. The decorating of Hanoi streets is expected to finish Wednesday.

Flower pots with many varieties of flowers have been arranged on the sides of several streets like Hoang Van Thu, Dinh Tien Hoang or Tran Khat Chan. The work of decorating Hanoi streets finished Wednesday, January 22, the last working day of the lunar year.

