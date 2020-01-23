Hanoi gets decked up for Year of the Rat

|
Two happy golden rats, one with a peanut in hand, stand atop an arrangement of flowers in front of the Thong Nhat Park.
|
An peach blossom decoration on Le Thai To Street celebrates the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam Communist Party on February 3.
|
A man inlays a peach blossom design into the ears of a large statue of a rat by the Hoan Kiem Lake.
|
Another man works on a decoration being installed on Hang Khay Street near the Hoan Kiem Lake.
|
A wreath featuring peach blossom branches with the word Tet in the middle is fixed at the entrance of a mall in Hoan Kiem District.
|
Peach bonsais in bloom and other flowering plants are placed on the sidewalk that fences the historic Ba Dinh Square from where President Ho Chi Minh declared Vietnam independent.
|
A lotus shaped installation with two blue globes in the middle decorates a traffic circle in downtown Hanoi.
|
A profusion of peach blossoms create a distinct Tet ambiance on many streets in Hanoi.
|
Flower pots with many varieties of flowers have been arranged on the sides of several streets like Hoang Van Thu, Dinh Tien Hoang or Tran Khat Chan. The work of decorating Hanoi streets finished Wednesday, January 22, the last working day of the lunar year.