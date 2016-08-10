hanoi-blames-careless-planting-for-uprooted-trees-in-wake-of-typhoon

Hanoi’s People’s Committee has published the names of 15 companies responsible for trees that were uprooted during a fierce typhoon that hit Vietnam at the end of July.

The committee estimated some 3,080 trees were ripped up, many of which still had their roots covered by plastic bags.

Felled trees on the sidewalk of Nguyen Xien Street. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

A toppled tree on Nguyen Trai Street, photo by VnExpress/Son Duong

Associate Professor Nguyen Van Sinh from the Institute of Ecology and Biological Resources said it was “very strange” to plant a tree without removing its covering.

“The plastic bags used to hold their roots must be removed before they are planted, otherwise their roots could be damaged and the trees will fall easily.”

The city’s Department of Construction has asked the 15 companies to plant more trees, add rich soil and prune the branches to make sure the trees survive.

The department also asked the committee to hold the project management teams in the districts of Cau Giay and Ha Dong accountable for the uprooted trees.

Vo Nguyen Phong, deputy head of the department, said that Hanoi's urban landscape is developing with a series of apartments and high-rise buildings that block the sunlight the trees need. Underground construction work together with sidewalk repairs are also making it difficult for trees to take root.

Phuong added that they will consult scientists to establish the most suitable types of trees to plant in the city and introduce a specific growing process.

