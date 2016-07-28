2 dead, 1 missing as typhoon-triggered downpours punish northern Vietnam

Strong winds have forced people to abandon their motorbikes to find shelter. Photo by VnExpress

Heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Mirinae, the first to hit Vietnam this year, have felled trees and brought traffic to a halt on many roads in the capital city of Hanoi, leaving one dead and nine injured.

All casualties were caused by trees falling onto passing vehicles.

Hung Yen Province reported another death as of 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Committee for Search and Rescue.

Elsewhere in Thanh Hoa Province, a fisherman has remained unaccounted for after strong winds capsized his boat.

Typhoon Mirinae made landfall in the northern provinces of Nam Dinh and Ninh Binh at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, triggering heavy rains with gusts of wind blowing up to 90 kilometer per hour.

Vietnam Airlines, the national flag carrier, said it had to delay at least 20 flights to and from Hanoi, AFP reported.

A huge tree topples on Hai Ba Trung Street. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Viet

On Thursday morning fallen trees littered Hanoi’s streets as howling winds swept through the city.

“Many people on motorcycles were knocked over on the road by strong winds," said Le Van Thuy, a motorbike rider. "I had to stop and lie my motorbike on the pavement."

Emergency teams have been dispatched to clean up numerous fallen trees, said Nguyen Xuan Hung, the deputy director of Hanoi Green Tree Park Company, adding that strong winds and saturated ground have caused trees to fall across the city.

A tree fells onto the roof of a house on Ngo Thi Nham Street, taking power lines down with it. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Viet

Strong winds knock down people on motorbikes on the road. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Hai Trieu

Felled trees block traffic on Thi Sau street. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Ngoc Khanh

A car is crushed by a tree that falls on Tran Thanh Tong Street. Photo by VnExpress/Minh Duc Luyen

Gusts of wind blowing up to 90kph are strong enough to uproot trees. Photo from Otofun.vn

Damage from strong winds began early Thursday morning in Hanoi as a felled tree blocks several streets. Photo by VnExpress

The city has deployed emergency teams to clean trees that are blocking roads.

A taxi is destoyed by a tree on Hai Ba Trung Street.

Streets have been cordoned off, halting traffic.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

