Typhoon forces flight cancellations in northern Vietnam

By Vuong Anh   July 27, 2016 | 06:24 pm GMT+7
Photo by National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

Flights to Hai Phong scheduled for July 27 have been cancelled.

The national weather forecasting agency has said that Mirinea, the first typhoon of the year, will bring heavy rains and strong winds to Vietnam's northern provinces, prompting many domestic airlines to reschedule their flights to the following morning.

Besides Hai Phong, the agency said the storm will likely hit Hanoi, Thanh Hoa and possibly the central province of Nghe An. Flights from Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong are likely to be postponed.

Flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it has moved two flights on the Ho Chi Minh City - Hai Phong route to the morning of July 28. JPA and VietJet have reportedly taken the same decision on their respective flights due to the stormy weather.

In the latest report, tropical storm Mirinae, the first to hit Vietnam this year, is moving northwest at speeds of 15-20 kilometer per hour, and is expected to make landfall in Hai Phong and Thanh Hoa at 7 p.m.

Vietnam is hit by an average of eight to 10 tropical storms between July and October every year, which often cause heavy material and human losses.

> First typhoon of the year to hit northern Vietnam tonight

