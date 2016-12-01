VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Half a ton of smuggled ivory seized in Saigon

By VnExpress   December 1, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Half a ton of smuggled ivory seized in Saigon
Customs officials weigh the seized ivory at Cat Lai Port, Ho Chi Minh City on November 1, 2016. Photo by VnExpress/QT

Dozens of shipments of smuggled ivory have been stopped in Vietnam in recent months.

Vietnamese customs and police officials in Ho Chi Minh City have seized 529 kg of ivory from two alleged timber shipments, VietnamPlus reported on Thursday.

The elephant tusks, worth an estimated VND20 billion ($873,000), were hidden in two hollowed-out blocks of timber covered with a mixture of plaster and sand.

In October and November, customs officials in Ho Chi Minh City seized more than five tons of ivory concealed in timber shipments from Africa.

The trade of ivory, pangolins and rhino horn is officially banned in Vietnam, but their use in traditional medicine and for decoration remains widespread, making the country a major market and also a popular transit point for wildlife products destined for neighboring China.

During a recent international wildlife conference held in Hanoi, global activists called for tougher action from Vietnam’s government to help stop the trafficking and save many endangered species from the verge of extinction.

On November 13, the Vietnamese government ordered police to take stronger action and help end wildlife smuggling into the country. Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said the Ministry of Public Security needs to launch campaigns to wipe out criminal smuggling rings, step up investigations into recent smuggling cases and bring the culprits to trial.

Related news:

Vietnam seizes ton of African ivory en route to Cambodia

Another 500 kilos of African ivory seized in Vietnam

Vietnam destroys huge ivory, rhino horn cache

Tags: ivory smuggling Ho Chi Minh City seize
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top