VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam destroys huge ivory, rhino horn cache

By AFP   November 12, 2016 | 06:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam destroys huge ivory, rhino horn cache
Seized rhinoceros horns are burned as policemen stand guard during the country's first mass destruction of seized horns and tusks held in the suburbs of Hanoi on November 12, 2016. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

Conservationists have urged Vietnam's government to crack down on ivory and rhino horn smugglers.

Vietnam destroyed a huge stockpile of ivory and rhino horn Saturday, urging the public to stop consuming illegal wildlife products driving several species towards extinction.

The ivory and rhino horn trade is officially banned in Vietnam, but its use in traditional medicine and for decoration remains widespread, especially among the country's growing elite.

It is also a popular transit point for African ivory and rhino horn destined for neighboring China, the main market for products fuelling the illicit and lucrative trade.

More than two tons of ivory and 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of rhino horn were crushed and burned on the outskirts of Hanoi as armed guards protected the more than 30 crates of horns, tusks and bones being destroyed.

Workers use cutting machines to cut into pieces seized ivory during the countrys first mass destruction of seized horns and tusks held in the suburbs of Hanoi on November 12, 2016. Vietnam on November 12 destroyed a massive stockpile of ivory and rhino horn along with tiger and bear specimens, in an effort to urge the public to stop consuming the illegal wildlife products before its too late. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

Workers use cutting machines to cut into pieces seized ivory during the country's first mass destruction of seized horns and tusks held in the suburbs of Hanoi on November 12, 2016. Photo by AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam

"The government is committed to combating the illegal wildlife trade and another message is that the government and Vietnamese people are not allowed to use the wildlife products that come from illegal trade," said Vuong Tien Manh, deputy director of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Rapacious appetites for horns and tusks in parts of Asia have affected elephant and rhino populations in much of Africa, where poaching is rampant.

"Elephants are disappearing in certain areas and rhinos have almost disappeared, so it is important to show the willingness of the whole world to fight against poaching," Mozambique's ambassador to Vietnam Gamaliel Munguambe told AFP at the event.

Conservationists have urged Vietnam's government to crack down on smugglers who facilitate the trade.

"Vietnam is doing so much in terms of educating the public, trying to reduce demand, increasing the number of seizures -- it's a lot of positive news here, but there are some holes," said Teresa Telecky, Director of Wildlife at Humane Society International.

She urged the government to increase DNA sampling of ivory and rhino horn to track where the products were coming from to cut off supply chains.

Saturday's event came ahead of a major international wildlife conference in Hanoi opening Thursday that will be attended by Britain's Prince William, who has championed animal conservation.

Related news:

Vietnam to destroy seized rhino horn, ivory

Vietnam seizes half a ton of smuggled African ivory

Port officials in Vietnam seize ton of African ivory, again

Tags: ivory rhino smuggling
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top