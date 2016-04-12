Hackers attack Quang Ninh’s email system

Users of Quang Ninh’s email system have been receiving emails from apicola@rdsor.ro going by the name “Quang Ninh Web Portal” asking them to upgrade by following a link to a foreign-based website, which asked for their passwords and contained malware.

The malware was also spread through .rar and .zip attachments sent from apicola@rdsor.ro.

Stolen e-mail accounts have been used to send fake emails to spread the malware, affecting operations in the province.

According to the Center for Information Technology and Media under the Quang Ninh Department of Information and Communications, the e-mail system has been upgraded with filters against spam and malicious code.

Even so, the center recommends that users install the latest anti-virus software.