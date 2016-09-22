VnExpress International
Guard force rescues stranded boat with 11 on board in Central Vietnam

By Hoang Tao   September 22, 2016 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
A fishing vessel was rescued successfully and brought back to Con Co port. Photo by VnExpress/Manh Hung

The boat collided with submerged rocks and stuck in the water amid rough weather condition.

Border guard force in the central province of Quang Tri this morning rescued a stranded fishing boat with 11 members on board after hours of struggling under rough weather condition, reported local authorities.

The boat numbered QNg92665TS, captained by Phan Van He, stranded off the northern port of Cua Viet (Quang Tri) at around 6:00 p.m. on September 21.

It got stuck in the waters as rough sea condition and strong winds accompanied by heavy rain were sweeping across the incident area.

On hearing about the news, Quang Tri authorities still sent a rescue team, consisting of fishing boats and border guard vessels, despite the bad weather.

After nearly 10 hours, the stranded boat was successfully brought back to shore.

According to captain He, the boat collided with treacherous rocks as it was finding the way into docking area of Cua Viet Port. This is due to his lack of experience with the submerged rock system of the area.

Earlier on September 21, a ship numbered QNg 92647TS, captained by Le Anh Vu, was also in distress after it crashed into a rock near Con Co Island, south central province of Quang Ngai.

Con Co guard force had immediately come to the rescue and successfully rescued the ship and its five men crew.

