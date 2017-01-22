Government car kills two teachers in Vietnam's Central Highlands

The scene of the accident in a road in Cu M’gar District, Dak Lak Province on January 21, 2017. Photo by Nguoi Lao dong news site

Two female teachers were killed in a crash involving a car carrying blue government license plates on Saturday in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

The accident happened while officials from Dak Lak's People’s Committee were visiting a village in Krong Nang District ahead of Lunar New Year, Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported on Sunday.

There were no leaders from the provincial government in the car when the incident took place on a road in Cu M’gar District, the daily quoted Bui Hong Quy, chief of staff at the office of the Dak Lak People’s Committee, as saying.

Initial investigations show that the car had swerved into the wrong lane.

In Vietnam, blue plates are only granted to cars used by government agencies and officials.

Related news:

> Government car chased down on Hanoi street for hit-and-run accident

> Vietnamese government car causes chaos in Saigon