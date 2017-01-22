VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Government car kills two teachers in Vietnam's Central Highlands

By VnExpress   January 22, 2017 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Government car kills two teachers in Vietnam's Central Highlands
The scene of the accident in a road in Cu M’gar District, Dak Lak Province on January 21, 2017. Photo by Nguoi Lao dong news site

The car allegedly ran into the wrong lane, killing two teachers from a local school.

Two female teachers were killed in a crash involving a car carrying blue government license plates on Saturday in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

The accident happened while officials from Dak Lak's People’s Committee were visiting a village in Krong Nang District ahead of Lunar New Year, Tuoi Tre Newspaper reported on Sunday.

There were no leaders from the provincial government in the car when the incident took place on a road in Cu M’gar District, the daily quoted Bui Hong Quy, chief of staff at the office of the Dak Lak People’s Committee, as saying.

Initial investigations show that the car had swerved into the wrong lane.

In Vietnam, blue plates are only granted to cars used by government agencies and officials.

Related news:

Government car chased down on Hanoi street for hit-and-run accident

Vietnamese government car causes chaos in Saigon

Tags: government car Dak Lak accident
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top