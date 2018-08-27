Google searches for Vietnam-Syria soar as quarterfinal match nears

Vietnamese football fans cheer in Ho Chi Minh City as Nguyen Cong Phuong scores the goal at the 88th minute in a match against Bahrain. Photo by Huu Khoa

Millions of football fans in the country are googling Vietnam and Syria as the two countries prepare to face off in an Asian Games quarterfinal men’s football match in a few hours.

As of Monday morning, Vietnam-Syria has become the top five global keywords on Google Trends, meaning that Vietnamese online are intensely focused on the upcoming match that will decide the team would advance to the semifinal.

These were leading keywords on google search on Sunday as well.

The match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 27, at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium of West Java, Indonesia.

Vietnam defeated Bahrain with an 88th minute goal on Thursday night and entered the Asian Games quarterfinals for the first time ever, sending the country into a big celebration.

Aside from entertainment and sports, the search engine showed that local internet users were looking into death of U.S. Senator John McCain.

An April 2018 report by We Are Social said the number of Facebook users in Vietnam was the 7th highest in the world with over 58 million people.

The report also said that Vietnamese are online seven hours a day and spend a daily average of 2.5 hours on social networks. Facebook and YouTube are the most accessed sites with user ratios of 61 percent and 59 percent, respectively.