Late goal propels Vietnam to first ever Asiad quarterfinal

Vietnam has beaten Bahrain to reach the quarterfinals of Asian Games 2018. It will meet Syria on August 27.

Nguyen Cong Phuong (C) celebrates his goal near the end of the game.

Vietnam roars as Nguyen Cong Phuong, wearing jersey number 9, collects the ball from the right flank and sends the ball soaring into the net with a powerful kick.

In 88', Vietnam gets its nose in front.

Vietnam receives at yellow card at 82'.

Vietnam has a shot saved by the goalkeeper at 57'.

At 49', Bahrain finds the net, and once again, the goal came from an offside position and was rejected.

The game enters the second half.

The first half closes after two extra minutes, and neither team has scored.

Bahrain's midfielder Ahmed Sanad receives a red card at 42'. He leaves the game in tears.

A foul that earned Bahrain a red card.

At 38', Bahrain has a shot saved by the goalkeeper:

A yellow card for Bahrain at 26'.

Bahrain players react after their goal from an offside position was not accepted.

At 23', Bahrain finds the net, but the it was decided that the goal came from an offside position, and thus not allowed.

Vietnam misses another target at 20'.

At 16', Bahrain strikes a free kick saved by the goalkeeper.

Vietnam launches an attack that misses the target at 13'.

Vietnam launches it first major attack early into the game but misses the target at 5':

Vietnam enters the game in red and Bahrain in white.

The match takes place at Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, West Java, Indonesia, where it can welcome up to 30,000 football fans.

Vietnamese fans at the stadium.

The stadium is watered ahead of the game.

The game is aired live on VTC3 and VOVTV. Fans can also watch the match via websites like VOV.VN, VTCnews and the VTCnow mobile app.

Photos by Lam Thoa, Duc Dong