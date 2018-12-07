Four Vietnamese women caught in Taiwan prostitution bust

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that another Taiwanese woman, three pimps and four male customers were also detained afer police raided a building in Xishimei, Miaoli County.

The raid was part of a crackdown following public complaints, police said. Xishimei is well-known for numerous illegal brothels.

Three of the Vietnamese women were found to have overstayed their travel visas, while the other one was a worker who allegedly ran away from her contracted employer, police said.

Miaoli County police are investigating the case to see if any human trafficking syndicate was involved in running the illegal operation and coercing foreign women into sex work.

In September, two Vietnamese women were arrested in Brunei for suspected involvement in commercial sex work.

Vietnam reported 670 human trafficking victims last year, down almost half from 1,128 in 2016.

Most victims were uneducated women and children from poor areas who were sold to men seeking wives in other Asian countries, or just to bear children, or work as prostitutes there.