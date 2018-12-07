VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Four Vietnamese women caught in Taiwan prostitution bust

By Phan Anh   December 7, 2018 | 08:28 am GMT+7

Four Vietnamese women were among 12 people arrested in Taiwan Monday night in an anti-prostitution raid.

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that another Taiwanese woman, three pimps and four male customers were also detained afer police raided a building in Xishimei, Miaoli County.

The raid was part of a crackdown following public complaints, police said. Xishimei is well-known for numerous illegal brothels.

Three of the Vietnamese women were found to have overstayed their travel visas, while the other one was a worker who allegedly ran away from her contracted employer, police said.

Miaoli County police are investigating the case to see if any human trafficking syndicate was involved in running the illegal operation and coercing foreign women into sex work.

In September, two Vietnamese women were arrested in Brunei for suspected involvement in commercial sex work.

Vietnam reported 670 human trafficking victims last year, down almost half from 1,128 in 2016.

Most victims were uneducated women and children from poor areas who were sold to men seeking wives in other Asian countries, or just to bear children, or work as prostitutes there.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Taiwan prostitution sex work Taiwanese Miaoli
 
Read more
Vietnamese woman missing in US

Vietnamese woman missing in US

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

Memorable moments, Vietnam vs. Philippines

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

AFF Suzuki Cup: Players gave their best, says Vietnam’s head coach

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

AFF Cup: Nation smothered in red as Vietnam enters final

Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals

AFF Cup: Hanoi all agog as Vietnam plays the Philippines for final berth

AFF Cup: Hanoi all agog as Vietnam plays the Philippines for final berth

Hanoi deploys 1,000 plus police force for Vietnam-Philippines clash

Hanoi deploys 1,000 plus police force for Vietnam-Philippines clash

 
go to top