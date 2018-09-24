VnExpress International
Brunei detains two Vietnamese nationals for suspected prostitution

By Phan Anh   September 24, 2018 | 11:08 am GMT+7
A sex worker waits for customers, as seen in a file photo by Reuters.

Two Vietnamese nationals were arrested in Brunei Friday over suspicions they were engaged in commercial sex work.

Ngo Thi Hien, 31, and Huynh Ngoc Thuan, 22 were arrested in two separate hotels in Brunei’s Tutong District and capital city Bandar Seri Begawan, respectively, the Borneo Bulletin reported.

The two suspects will be detained by the Gambling Suppression and Anti-Vice Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation, the report said.

Last month, nine Vietnamese were among a group of 24 women arrested in an anti-prostitution raid in Malaysia’s Melaka state.

In February, ten Vietnamese migrant workers were arrested in Taiwan’s Greater Taipei area on suspicion of engaging in sex work.

Vietnam reported 670 human trafficking victims last year, down almost half from 1,128 in 2016.

Most victims were uneducated women and children from poor areas who were sold to men seeking wives in other Asian countries, or just to bear children, or work as prostitutes there.

Tags: Brunei Vietnam Vietnamese prostitution prostitute human trafficking sex worker
 
