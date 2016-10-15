Floods leave 8 dead, 10 missing in central Vietnam

Flooding from strong rains triggered by a tropical depression have left 8 people dead and 10 others missing, displaced thousands, and submerged many areas in central Vietnam, with more than 32,000 houses deep in water and many important roads paralyzed.

The low pressure system made landfall in Quang Binh on Thursday, bringing torrential rains measuring up to 700mm that flooded more than 27,000 houses in the province and more than 5,000 in the neighboring Ha Tinh.

At least six people in Quang Binh have been killed and six others reported missing by flooding, one of the worst disasters in the province’s history, according to the National Committee for Search and Rescue. One cargo vessel there sank and some of the crew members are still missing.

Vehicles are stuck in Quang Binh as the road ahead is badly flooded. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao

Thousands of vehicles have come to a standstill on national highways that run through Quang Binh as many sections were heavily inundated.

Flooding and erosion along the north-south rail link on Saturday morning also put 43 trains on hold, with around 10,000 passengers and 400 tons of cargo affected. One train had 96 foreigners aboard.

Dozens of foreign tourists were among passengers stranded on 22 trains in the affected region, prompting provincial authorities to provide food and water, while many flights to the region were cancelled, Reuters reported late Saturday, citing Vietnam Television.

Military personnel assist foreign tourists to get out of a flooded area. Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tao

Tropical storm Sarika, now in the Philippines, is moving toward Vietnam's central region, and could bring more rain to the affected areas, Reuters said, citing the website Tropical Storm Risk and VTV.

As of noon, southbound trains still had to wait in Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces while those traveling north were held up in Hue and Da Nang.

Do Quang Van, director of the Ho Chi Minh City division of Vietnam Railways, said passengers would receive assistance to continue their journey. Refunds are also available.

Le Ngoc Huan, a district chairman in Ha Tinh, said some places in the province are flooded by more than four meters.

Many areas have been turned into isolated islets. A report from the Central Hydrometeorology Forecast Center said the water on most rivers have reached the emergency levels.

Landslides have been forecast for mountainous parts of the provinces.

Related news:

> Province drowns as non-stop rains, floods hit central Vietnam

> Tropical storm wreaks havoc on Hue's street trees