Thousands of houses in Quang Binh have been submerged and transport disrupted.

As of Saturday morning, the severe floods have killed five people; four are missing, 12 injured and over 30,000 houses are submerged.

The National Hydrometeorology Center said heavy rains over the next few days will increase the risk of landslides in the mountainous areas. Flooding will continue in the provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh.