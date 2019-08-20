VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta

By Quynh Tran   August 20, 2019 | 04:30 pm GMT+7

Houses built to shelter locals from annual flooding in the Mekong Delta have been left untouched for years.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta

The annual flooding, which deposits silt collected by the Mekong River on the way, has blessed the region with extraordinary fertility, but this has been affected in recent years with the building of dams by upstream countries.

The Ca No residential area (pictured) was built in Vinh Loi Commune, Tan Hung District, Long An Province, in 2002 thanks to the government’s preferential credit package of VND10-20 million ($430-860) for each household. The initial purpose of the project was to allow locals to live in the highest places in the area, aloof from the annual flooding of the Mekong Delta that lasts for months.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 1

Only half of the almost 100 houses completed in the project have been occupied. The rest have been deserted because the floods have not happened for years, meaning local farmers cannot go fishing or breed seafood, and have no favorable conditions to farm rice. As a result, many have been left unemployed on their own land.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 2

Mai Van Chin (L), 69, is one of those who is still staying in one of the houses.

But all his children have left home for work in factories, leaving just the grandchildren behind.

"I used to earn money by fishing and the peak of the business was the flood season. For many years now, the flooding has not happened, and I have had to quit the trade," Chin said.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 3

An abandoned house with its door sealed with timber.

Locals said that without the flooding, living in a high area meant nothing. "We could at least do some farming on lower land. Here, we do not have any piece of land, just a house," said Nguyen Huynh Thong.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 4

Not very far from Ca No, the Ca Dam residential area in Vinh Dai Commune, Tan Hung District has around 20 abandoned houses. Some people have even left their furniture behind.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 5

On the wall of one of the empty houses hangs a 2017 calendar. The neighbor of this house said its owner had left it more than two years ago and has returned to look at it just twice.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 6

An exposed pillar and wild grass underline the deterioration of the abandoned houses.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 7

A wall is the only part left of what used to be a house.

Once a fertile land blessed by Mother Nature with good climate, lush fields and gardens, abundant fish and shrimp, the Mekong Delta has suffered dramatic changes at hands of humans, exacerbated by climate crisis impacts.

The region suffers repeated drought these days. With upstream dams changing the flow and character of the Mekong River, life will never be the same in the region.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 8

Some of the abandoned houses have been turned into places to store wood, building materials and anything locals do not want in their house, even trash.

Flood-proof housing abandoned in flooding-starved Mekong Delta - 9

In Moc Hoa District, almost 20 anti-flooding houses standing abandoned for years.

The construction department of Long An Province said that over VND900 billion ($38,800) has been poured into such housing projects in 10 districts since 2002 and so far, only half of these have been occupied.

Provincial authorities are still looking for solutions to deal with the abandoned houses.

Related News:

Mekong Delta in peril

Dam-building race threatens Mekong River

Dam-building race threatens Mekong River

Mekong Delta province issues emergency warning over coastal erosion

Mekong Delta province issues emergency warning over coastal erosion

National highway section in Mekong Delta collapses into river

National highway section in Mekong Delta collapses into river

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Mekong Delta Mekong Delta flood season Mekong Delta without floods Mekong Delta drought Mekong River dams
 
Read more
US pledges $50 mln for Vietnamese Agent Orange victims

US pledges $50 mln for Vietnamese Agent Orange victims

Hanoi int'l kindergarten teachers fired for locking child in closet

Hanoi int'l kindergarten teachers fired for locking child in closet

Dam-building race threatens Mekong River

Dam-building race threatens Mekong River

South Korean brokers advertise Vietnamese women as commodities on YouTube

South Korean brokers advertise Vietnamese women as commodities on YouTube

Taiwanese firm asks 2,500 employees to resume work

Taiwanese firm asks 2,500 employees to resume work

Fishermen who rescued 22 shipwrecked Filipinos return home

Fishermen who rescued 22 shipwrecked Filipinos return home

Dengue fever enters peak season as death toll rises to 16

Dengue fever enters peak season as death toll rises to 16

 
go to top