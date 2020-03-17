Five more coronavirus infections recorded in Vietnam

A doctor is about to enter the room where Covid-19 patients are treated at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, HCMC, March 11, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

They are two Vietnamese students returning to Hanoi from Britain, and three locals in Ho Chi Minh City.

Patient 62, 18, is a citizen of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District, who touched down in Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province in northern Vietnam on a Vietnam Airlines flight on Monday. This patient is now hospitalized at Vietnam-Sweden Hospital in Uong Bi Town of Quang Ninh.

Patient 63 is a resident at Mandarin Garden apartment building in Cau Giay District, landed in Noi Bai International Airport from Britain via Thai Airways flight TG564 last Sunday. She is now treated at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh District.

Patient 64, 36, resides at Nguyen Thi Tan Street in Ward 2 of HCMC’s District 8. She flew back from Switzerland and transited in Dubai before landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport on flight EK392 of Emirate Airlines on March 12 along with her boyfriend, who had already traveled to Hong Kong.

On Monday, she was taken to a medical center in District 8 for centralized quarantine and had her samples tested for Covid-19. The result came back positive. She has been admitted to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, HCMC.

Patient 65 is a 28-year-old woman in Ward 17 of Go Vap District. She works at the TOTO Vietnam Co. Ltd at 1A Pham Ngoc Thach, Ben Nghe Ward in District 1.

March 7 and 10, she had worked directly with two men who were tested positive last week in the city.

She started to feel fatigued on the morning of March 10 and isolated herself at home the next day. She was sent to a medical camp in District 8 on March 13 and is now under quarantine at the city’s field hospital in Cu Chi District.

Patient 66, 21, resides at Park View apartment building at 107 Nguyen Duc Canh in HCMC District 7’s.

On March 14, she traveled from the U.S. to Toronto, Canada, and transited in Taiwan.

She arrived in Vietnam on Monday on flight BR 395 of Eva Air. She did not show any Covid-19 symptom when entering Vietnam and was tested the same day she got back.

With the latest addition, Vietnam has recorded 66 infection cases, including 50 active Covid-19 patients, of whom 18 foreigners. The previous 16 patients have been discharged weeks ago. On Monday alone, Vietnam had recorded four novel coronavirus infections. They are a local man returning from Malaysia, a Vietnamese student, a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant and a French tourist. As of Tuesday, 13 out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam have recorded Covid-19 cases.

Of the top five localities, Hanoi has the biggest number of infections (16), followed by Vinh Phuc Province (11, all discharged), Binh Thuan (nine), HCMC (11, three discharged) and Quang Ninh (five). The Covid-19 outbreak has spread to 162 countries and territories, with the death toll climbing to over 7,400.