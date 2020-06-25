First Vietnamese university listed among world's 'golden age' best

A class at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, March 2020. Photo courtesy of the university.

This marks the first time a Vietnamese university has broken into the Best ‘Golden Age’ universities ranking by Times Higher Education (THE), a leading U.K. publication on news and issues related to higher education.

Universities in the ranking must be those established between 1945 and 1967.

The ranking takes its name from what was a Golden Age in global higher education, characterized by rapid university expansion and increasing investment in research, THE said on its website.

This year, the Golden Age ranking features 308 universities, up from 271 last year, with 159 on the 2020 list from Asia.

Hanoi University of Science and Technology secured the 151-200 segment.

To come up with the ranking, which is topped by the University of California, San Diego in California, THE said it used 13 performance indicators to assess almost 1,400 institutions worldwide to "provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments."

Indicators are grouped into five areas: teaching (the learning environment), research (volume, income and reputation), citations (research influence), international outlook (staff, students and research) and industry income (knowledge transfer).

Hanoi University of Science and Technology is Vietnam’s oldest and largest technical institute, established in 1956.

Describing itself as "a multidisciplinary research university in which scientific research is a main force," it declares a "commitment to human development, high-quality workforce training, scientific research, technological innovation and knowledge transfer that serves the country and global society."

Admission is highly competitive, with 33,000 students bidding for 6,680 places in June last year. The strongest students benefit from the Elitech scheme, which includes the five-year Excellent Engineer Training Programs leading to a French CTI diploma. Commission des Titres d'Ingénieur, or CTI, is the main committee responsible for evaluation and accreditation of higher education institutions for training professional engineers in France.

Last year, THE put Hanoi University of Science and Technology in its World University Rankings that lists the 1,000 best universities in the world and among its top 400 universities in engineering and technology.