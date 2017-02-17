VnExpress International
First Vietnamese fashion designer chosen to join Paris Fashion Week

By Y Ly   February 17, 2017 | 02:08 pm GMT+7

It took the designer and her team 100-300 hours to create every design.

Vietnamese designer Devon Nguyen has been selected to attend Paris Fashion Week from February 28 to March 8.

Devon will be the first Vietnamese ready-to-wear clothing designer to present her collection at the prestigious event.

first-vietnamese-fashion-designer-chosen-to-join-paris-fashion-week

Designer Devon Nguyen

The 30-year-old designer said that she will introduce her “Dream & Reality” collection inspired by Picasso, and also presented at the Vietnam International Fashion Week in Hanoi last November.

The collection is a fusion of basic cuts and skillful techniques with stones and sequins. Devon said that it took her team 100-300 hours to create every design.

Devon Nguyen, who owns the female fashion brand “Devon London”, studied at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London. She had the chance to work at luxury British fashion house Burberry and presented her collection at a charitable program held by Mayfair Charities Limited in 2012.

Tags: fashion designer Paris Fashion Week
 
