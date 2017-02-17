first-vietnamese-fashion-designer-chosen-to-join-paris-fashion-week

Vietnamese designer Devon Nguyen has been selected to attend Paris Fashion Week from February 28 to March 8.



Devon will be the first Vietnamese ready-to-wear clothing designer to present her collection at the prestigious event.

Designer Devon Nguyen

The 30-year-old designer said that she will introduce her “Dream & Reality” collection inspired by Picasso, and also presented at the Vietnam International Fashion Week in Hanoi last November.

The collection is a fusion of basic cuts and skillful techniques with stones and sequins. Devon said that it took her team 100-300 hours to create every design.