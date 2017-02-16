H&M hiring staff for first store in Hanoi

People walk past the windows of an H&M store in Barcelona, Spain, December 30, 2016. Photo by Reuters

The Swedish low-cost clothing outlet, H&M, announced it would open a store in Vietnam this year, making it the fourth fast fashion label to enter Vietnam after Zara, Mango and Gap.

The company has remained circumspect about where and when the first outlet would open.

According to a recruitment announcement, H&M's first store in Vietnam will occupy about 2,000 square meters in Hanoi and employ roughly 100 people.

The firm also plans to hire employees in Ho Chi Minh City. H&M currently operates around 4,200 stores across 64 markets.

In spite of falling earnings, the retailer has shown no sings of slowing down its global expansion.

In addition to Vietnam, it has announced the plan to open stores in Georgia, Colombia, Iceland and Kazakhstan this year.

