Fine arts to go on display at Hanoi university

An exhibition featuring 150 paintings, graphic designs and sculptures from 22 cultural and art institutions from across the country will open on September 15 at the Vietnam Fine Arts University in Hanoi, with the theme: “Vietnam: the country and people”.

The most outstanding artworks will be awarded prizes by the organizing committee.

“The event aims to judge the ability of fine arts students so we can to propose new policies to improve the quality of training,” Phan Dinh Tan, head of the committee, said at a press conference.

All the artworks will be displayed at the Vietnam Fine Arts University on 42 Yet Kieu Street.

The opening and awards ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. on September 15, and the exhibition will run until September 24.

