VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi to open 1st book street

By Vy An, Ha Phuong   September 4, 2016 | 10:00 am GMT+7

It's set to be an 'upgrade' from the iconic Dinh Le - Nguyen Xi streets where books have been sold for decades.

December 19 Street will become Hanoi's first book street to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the National Resistance Day.

It will stretch 200 meters, connecting Hai Ba Trung and Ly Thuong Kiet streets and is set to open on its namesake day. 

Local authorities will manage this cultural corner. Funds to establish the venue will come from the city budget and stalls will be available for prospective vendors including booksellers and publishers at a fee. Book content will be examined by the city’s department of information and communications.

The book street will follow the design inspired by Hanoi's Old Quarter. Bookshelves will be hung on public walls as a way to call for donations and to maximize space for readers and book introduction events. 

December 19 Street is considered to be an upgraded version of Dinh Le – Nguyen Xi streets where books have been sold for decades.

Last February, the spring book event held in Hanoi attracted thousands of people and brought in VND4 billion ($178,800) worth of books in three days.

The decision to establish the book venue in Hanoi follows the earlier success of Saigon’s own Nguyen Van Binh book street, which has now become the southern hub for books. After six months, 200,000 books have been sold, raking in about VND15 billion ($675,000) in revenue.

Related news:

World Book Day Celebration at Bookworm

Publisher recalls history book containing doctored Vietnam War photo

Tags: book street Hanoi bookworm
 
Read more
French president to touch down in Vietnam

French president to touch down in Vietnam

Shark caught in Vietnam river

Shark caught in Vietnam river

Malaysia busts Vietnamese nationals for wildlife trafficking

Malaysia busts Vietnamese nationals for wildlife trafficking

Why more Vietnamese are giving up their citizenships

Why more Vietnamese are giving up their citizenships

Hanoi kicks off construction of 'Disneyland park'

Hanoi kicks off construction of 'Disneyland park'

Vietnam visa fees granted to US tourists set to skyrocket from late August

Vietnam visa fees granted to US tourists set to skyrocket from late August

India offers Vietnam $500 mln defense credit

India offers Vietnam $500 mln defense credit

Ho Chi Minh City bans Pokemon Go from government offices

Ho Chi Minh City bans Pokemon Go from government offices

 
go to top