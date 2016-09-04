Hanoi to open 1st book street

December 19 Street will become Hanoi's first book street to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the National Resistance Day.

It will stretch 200 meters, connecting Hai Ba Trung and Ly Thuong Kiet streets and is set to open on its namesake day.

Local authorities will manage this cultural corner. Funds to establish the venue will come from the city budget and stalls will be available for prospective vendors including booksellers and publishers at a fee. Book content will be examined by the city’s department of information and communications.

The book street will follow the design inspired by Hanoi's Old Quarter. Bookshelves will be hung on public walls as a way to call for donations and to maximize space for readers and book introduction events.

December 19 Street is considered to be an upgraded version of Dinh Le – Nguyen Xi streets where books have been sold for decades.

Last February, the spring book event held in Hanoi attracted thousands of people and brought in VND4 billion ($178,800) worth of books in three days.

The decision to establish the book venue in Hanoi follows the earlier success of Saigon’s own Nguyen Van Binh book street, which has now become the southern hub for books. After six months, 200,000 books have been sold, raking in about VND15 billion ($675,000) in revenue.

Related news:

> World Book Day Celebration at Bookworm

> Publisher recalls history book containing doctored Vietnam War photo