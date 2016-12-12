Filipino fisherman rescued in Vietnamese waters after drifting at sea for days

A Filipino fisherman was rescued last week off the coast of southern Vietnam after drifting alone at sea for eight days, the Military Command in Quang Ngai Province reported on Sunday.

A Vietnamese tuna boat fishing off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago pulled the 40-year-old from the water last Monday. Hoang Sa -- the home of tuna, mackerel, squid and other seafood -- is the traditional deep-sea fishing ground for thousands of Vietnamese fishermen, mainly from the country's central and southern region.

The Vietnamese coast guard has taken him to the mainland and provided him with medical care, said officials from Quang Ngai.

Authorities are making arrangements for the man to be returned to his family in the Philippines, they added.

According to the Military Command in Quang Ngai, strong winds and high seas had badly damaged the Filipino fisherman’s boat, forcing him to abandon ship.

