VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Filipino fisherman rescued in Vietnamese waters after drifting at sea for days

By VnExpress   December 12, 2016 | 12:14 pm GMT+7

The man spent eight days adrift at sea before a Vietnamese fishing boat picked him up.

A Filipino fisherman was rescued last week off the coast of southern Vietnam after drifting alone at sea for eight days, the Military Command in Quang Ngai Province reported on Sunday.

A Vietnamese tuna boat fishing off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago pulled the 40-year-old from the water last Monday. Hoang Sa -- the home of tuna, mackerel, squid and other seafood -- is the traditional deep-sea fishing ground for thousands of Vietnamese fishermen, mainly from the country's central and southern region. 

The Vietnamese coast guard has taken him to the mainland and provided him with medical care, said officials from Quang Ngai.

Authorities are making arrangements for the man to be returned to his family in the Philippines, they added.

According to the Military Command in Quang Ngai, strong winds and high seas had badly damaged the Filipino fisherman’s boat, forcing him to abandon ship.

Related news:

Philippine leader sets 17 Vietnamese fishermen free

4 Vietnamese fishermen rescued after swept away by flood

Floating ghost ship in central Vietnam likely from China: officials

Tags: fishing boat rescue Hoang Sa Paracel Philippines Vietnam
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top