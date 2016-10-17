VnExpress International
4 Vietnamese fishermen rescued after swept away by flood

By Hoang Tao   October 17, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Thousands of houses in Vietnam’s central provinces are inundated by floods. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

They were missing for around 40 hours after heavy rains triggered severe flooding in Quang Binh Province late last week.

Four of the five fishermen who were swept away on Saturday in a flash flood in the central province of Quang Binh have been rescued. The other is still missing.

Rescue workers saved the fishermen on Sunday night, around 40 hours after they were cast adrift.

On early Saturday, heavy downpours coupled with the effects of a tropical depression triggered flooding in the central region. Strong currents reportedly swept away two boats and five crew members in Le Thuy District.

The rescued fishermen have been hospitalized. The search mission for the other crew member continues.

Flooding in central Vietnam left 24 people dead and nine missing as of October 16. Quang Binh alone reported 15 deaths.

More than 100,000 houses were submerged and damaged.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front, an umbrella group of the country's public organizations, has recently decided to support Quang Binh and Ha Tinh VND1 billion ($44,000) to repair damage caused by floods.

Ho Chi Minh City has donated VND10 billion ($448,000) to support flood victims in five central provinces.

