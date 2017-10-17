Dogs invade runway at Vietnam airport, flights grounded

Three dogs that showed up on the runway at Cam Ranh International Airport in central Vietnam on Tuesday afternoon caused a flight to Hanoi and several military training flights to be delayed by 20 minutes.

A source from the airport said the dogs had entered through the eastern side of the airport where there is an open gate for construction units and another for military access, local media reported.

A report by VTCNews said some of the construction and military units also have their own dogs.

Vietnam Airlines said the delay “had not caused much damage.”

It is not the first time a lost pet has grounded flights in Vietnam.

On February 9, a Saigon-Hanoi flight had to be delayed at the country’s largest airport, Tan Son Nhat, when a dog prevented the plane from taking off.

There were at least 10 reported cases of dogs wandering into the airport during the first three months of this year, according to the Southern Airport Authority.

On February 27, a dog wandering around an airport in the northern province of Dien Bien also caused a 15- minute delay to one flight.

Authorities at Cat Bi Airport in the northern port city of Hai Phong have reported six “invasions” by local pets that have threatened flight safety so far this year.