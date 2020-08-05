VnExpress International
Doctor faces murder charge for poisoning cerebral palsy afflicted grandson

By Pham Du, Gia Chinh   August 5, 2020 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
The clinic of doctor Chu Thi My Le in Thai Binh Province has been closed as she's under criminal investigation. Photo by VnExpress/Cu Hoang.

Accused of trying to kill her grandson who suffers from cerebral palsy, a doctor in northern Vietnam said she wanted to save the boy from a life of misery.

Chu Thi My Le, 51, deputy head of the Department of Obstetrics at Vu Thu District General Hospital in Thai Binh Province, is facing charge of homicide for trying to kill her 11-month grandson with rodenticides.

The boy's parents live and work in Hanoi and recently asked Le to help take care of him. Le told police she could not help herself, seeing him suffer from complicatons related to cerebral palsy and a cleft palate.

On July 13, she mixed rat poison into the boy's formula, believing she could "free him from his miserable state."

Some relatives found the boy was unwell and rushed him to Thai Binh Province Children Hospital for emergency treatment. There, Le continued to feed him more formula mixed with the poison.

After two days, struggling to recover, the baby was transferred to the National Children's Hospital in Hanoi where doctors discovered he had ingested rodenticides.

Police, notified of the incident, recovered a bottle of liquid rat poison at Le's home, from where she operates a private clinic on the side.

With her grandson still under treatment, she was suspended by Vu Thu District General Hospital on Tuesday. Her own clinic has also been shut down.

Cerebral palsy is a motor disease commonly affecting mobility, balance, and posture, among children in particular.

