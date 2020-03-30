Discharged Covid-19 patients thank, laud staff of HCMC field hospital

Tran Hoang Tu, a spokesman for the field hospital in the city’s outlying district of Cu Chi, said the three discharged patients will be placed under medical monitoring for 14 days at their residence as an extra protective measure for the community.
The discharged individuals are "Patient 53," "Patient 75," and "Patient 89" in the national count.
"Patient 53" is a Czech man, 51, who was touring the city after he had met with some Italian nationals in his home country. He had landed March 10 in Saigon on Qatar Airways flight QR970 that transited at the Doha Airport in Qatar. As he left the hospital, he expressed his gratitude to the hospitals doctors and nurses who had taken care of him.
He said he had asked doctors to let him buy them some fruits, but they did not accept even that token of appreciation.
"Thank you, Cu Chi hospital, thank you, Vietnam," he said.
"Patient 89," a 22-year-old Vietnamese woman living in Ho Chi Minh City, had traveled from New York to Japan and from Japan to Saigon's Tan Son Nhat International Airport on March 17.
She said she was shocked at first after learning she was positive, because she did not have any Covid-19 symptoms, but she was not scared.
"Everybody was really good, and we were all like a family. All officers, doctors and nurses really cared about patients and were willing to help us," she said.
"Patient 75" is a 40-year-old Vietnamese woman living in District 2, HCMC. She had left the city for London on March 4 and returned on March 15.
Three Covid-19 patients (C) leave Cu Chi field hospital after recovery, March 30, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.
On Sunday, the field hospital, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of downtown HCMC, had released four patients.
The Cu Chi field hospital was set up on February 10 with 300 beds to admit those likely to have contracted the Covid-19 virus and treat those confirmed as patients. HCMC has so far recorded 45 Covid-19 cases, of whom 13 have been discharged.
Earlier Monday, 27 Covid-19 patients were released from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi, marking the nation’s largest single-batch release of Covid-19 cases to date.
In all, Vietnam has had 194 confirmed cases. With the latest release, the number of patients discharged from hospitals has gone up to 55.
Many of the remaining active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners coming from the same regions.
The government decided Sunday to suspend all international flights to Vietnam and limit flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other provinces and vice versa in the coming two weeks.
Starting March 22, Vietnam also suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers.
To date, the Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 33,900 people after spreading to 199 countries and territories.