Discharged Covid-19 patients thank, laud staff of HCMC field hospital

Tran Hoang Tu, a spokesman for the field hospital in the city’s outlying district of Cu Chi, said the three discharged patients will be placed under medical monitoring for 14 days at their residence as an extra protective measure for the community.

The discharged individuals are "Patient 53," "Patient 75," and "Patient 89" in the national count.

"Patient 53" is a Czech man, 51, who was touring the city after he had met with some Italian nationals in his home country. He had landed March 10 in Saigon on Qatar Airways flight QR970 that transited at the Doha Airport in Qatar. As he left the hospital, he expressed his gratitude to the hospitals doctors and nurses who had taken care of him.

He said he had asked doctors to let him buy them some fruits, but they did not accept even that token of appreciation.

"Thank you, Cu Chi hospital, thank you, Vietnam," he said.

"Patient 89," a 22-year-old Vietnamese woman living in Ho Chi Minh City, had traveled from New York to Japan and from Japan to Saigon's Tan Son Nhat International Airport on March 17.

She said she was shocked at first after learning she was positive, because she did not have any Covid-19 symptoms, but she was not scared.

"Everybody was really good, and we were all like a family. All officers, doctors and nurses really cared about patients and were willing to help us," she said.

"Patient 75" is a 40-year-old Vietnamese woman living in District 2, HCMC. She had left the city for London on March 4 and returned on March 15.