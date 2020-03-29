HCMC discharges four Covid-19 free patients

Nguyen Thanh Dung, director of the hospital, said that the newly discharged patients will be quarantined for another 14 days to ensure that they will not spread the virus to the community as per Health Ministry regulations.

"Patient 64", 36, lives on Nguyen Thi Tan Street in Ward 2 of Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8. She flew back from Switzerland and transited in Dubai before landing at the Tan Son Nhat airport on Emirates flight EK392 on March 12 along with her boyfriend, who had traveled to Hong Kong.

"Patient 66", 21, is a resident of the Park View apartment building at 107 Nguyen Duc Canh in HCMC's District 7.

"Patient 79" is a 48-year-old woman who resides in Dong Hai District in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. She'd been living in the U.K. for the last two years.

"Patient 90" is a 21 year-old Vietnamese woman living in Binh Thanh District, HCMC. She was in Barcelona, Spain for a month as an intern. On March 15, she traveled from Barcelona to Dubai on Emirates flight EK188 and then to the Tan Son Nhat airport on Emirates flight EK392, seat 36A.

It is expected that three more patients at the Cu Chi field hospital, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of downtown HCMC, will be discharged on Monday.

Saigon has recorded 45 cases of Covid-19 cases, of which three were discharged from hospitals in February.

Of Vietnam's 179 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 25 have been discharged after treatment, including four discharged Sunday.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners coming from the same regions.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25.

Only Vietnamese nationals and foreigners having diplomatic and official passports such as business managers, experts and high-skilled workers will be allowed to enter the country at this time, and all entrants will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 30,800 people in 199 countries and territories.