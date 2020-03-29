VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

HCMC discharges four Covid-19 free patients

By Le Phuong, Trung Son   March 29, 2020 | 06:43 pm GMT+7
HCMC discharges four Covid-19 free patients
HCMC's Cu Chi field hospital discharge four patients on March 29, 2020. Photo by VnExpress.

Four patients have been discharged from the Cu Chi field hospital in HCMC Sunday after testing negative three times in a row.

Nguyen Thanh Dung, director of the hospital, said that the newly discharged patients will be quarantined for another 14 days to ensure that they will not spread the virus to the community as per Health Ministry regulations.

"Patient 64", 36, lives on Nguyen Thi Tan Street in Ward 2 of Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8. She flew back from Switzerland and transited in Dubai before landing at the Tan Son Nhat airport on Emirates flight EK392 on March 12 along with her boyfriend, who had traveled to Hong Kong.

"Patient 66", 21, is a resident of the Park View apartment building at 107 Nguyen Duc Canh in HCMC's District 7.

"Patient 79" is a 48-year-old woman who resides in Dong Hai District in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu. She'd been living in the U.K. for the last two years.

"Patient 90" is a 21 year-old Vietnamese woman living in Binh Thanh District, HCMC. She was in Barcelona, Spain for a month as an intern. On March 15, she traveled from Barcelona to Dubai on Emirates flight EK188 and then to the Tan Son Nhat airport on Emirates flight EK392, seat 36A.

It is expected that three more patients at the Cu Chi field hospital, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) northwest of downtown HCMC, will be discharged on Monday.  

Saigon has recorded 45 cases of Covid-19 cases, of which three were discharged from hospitals in February.

Of Vietnam's 179 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 25 have been discharged after treatment, including four discharged Sunday.

Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the U.S. and foreigners coming from the same regions.

Starting March 22, Vietnam has suspended entry for all foreign nationals, including those of Vietnamese origin and family members with visa waivers and halted all international flights from March 25.

Only Vietnamese nationals and foreigners having diplomatic and official passports such as business managers, experts and high-skilled workers will be allowed to enter the country at this time, and all entrants will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 30,800 people in 199 countries and territories.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Cu Chi Field Hospital Saigon coronavirus Covid-19
 
Read more
Nine new coronavirus cases raise nation's tally to 188

Nine new coronavirus cases raise nation's tally to 188

HCMC extends school closure as coronavirus fight intensifies

HCMC extends school closure as coronavirus fight intensifies

Hanoi hospital disinfected after coronavirus scare

Hanoi hospital disinfected after coronavirus scare

Gather forces to stamp out Covid-19 at Hanoi hospital: Deputy PM

Gather forces to stamp out Covid-19 at Hanoi hospital: Deputy PM

Hospital related Covid-19 cases take Vietnam total to 179

Hospital related Covid-19 cases take Vietnam total to 179

Don’t come home now, Vietnam advises citizens abroad

Don’t come home now, Vietnam advises citizens abroad

Vietnam’s coronavirus infections up by five to 174

Vietnam’s coronavirus infections up by five to 174

Hanoi locks down main hospital after eight Covid-19 infections

Hanoi locks down main hospital after eight Covid-19 infections

 
go to top