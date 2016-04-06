Deputy PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated as prime minister

Phuc will be appointed on April 7. After the results of the vote are announced and a National Assembly resolution on the appointment is approved on Thursday, the new prime minister will take his oath of office at an inauguration ceremony.

Phuc was born in 1954 in the central province of Quang Nam. Before becoming deputy prime minister, he held the positions of chairman of the Quang Nam People’s Committee, deputy inspector-general of the Government Inspectorate and chairman of the Government Office.

He was a member of the Party Central Committee (X, XI, XII); a member of the Politburo (XI, XII); and a National Assembly deputy (XI, XIII).