Deputy PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated as prime minister

By Hoang Thuy, Vo Hai, Toan Dao   April 6, 2016 | 03:27 pm GMT+7

Newly elected President Tran Dai Quang on Wednesday nominated Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as prime minister, after the National Assembly gave approval for Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to step down.

Phuc will be appointed on April 7. After the results of the vote are announced and a National Assembly resolution on the appointment is approved on Thursday, the new prime minister will take his oath of office at an inauguration ceremony.

Phuc was born in 1954 in the central province of Quang Nam. Before becoming deputy prime minister, he held the positions of chairman of the Quang Nam People’s Committee, deputy inspector-general of the Government Inspectorate and chairman of the Government Office.

He was a member of the Party Central Committee (X, XI, XII); a member of the Politburo (XI, XII); and a National Assembly deputy (XI, XIII).

