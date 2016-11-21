Deadly sparks: Hanoians put lives in danger by hanging around power substations

|
A crowded pho restaurant stands right next to a substation on Hang Dieu in downtown Hoan Kiem District. Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
A substation is part of an electrical generation, transmission and distribution system which transforms voltage from high to low, or vice versa. Short circuits can cause sparks that ignite explosions.
A sidewalk motorbike repair shop next to a substation.
Cooking gas cylinders are put back to back with a station on Tran Phu Street, Ha Dong District, despite the “Deadly Danger” sign on the latter.
A man has breakfast next to a huge substation on Le Duan Street, Dong Da District.
A drinks shop next to another station in the Old Quarter.
A xe om driver takes a nap next to another station, despite the warning sign to keep out.
A barber’s shop on Hang Vai Street, Hoan Kiem District uses a station to mount the mirror.
Police are still investigating the explosion in Ha Dong District on Thursday, which hit five people sitting at a nearby drinks stand.
