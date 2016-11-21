VnExpress International
Deadly sparks: Hanoians put lives in danger by hanging around power substations

By Ngoc Thanh   November 21, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7

A 63-year-old man was killed by an explosion at a substation in the city on Thursday.

deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations

A crowded pho restaurant stands right next to a substation on Hang Dieu in downtown Hoan Kiem District. Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations-1

A substation is part of an electrical generation, transmission and distribution system which transforms voltage from high to low, or vice versa. Short circuits can cause sparks that ignite explosions.
deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations-2

A sidewalk motorbike repair shop next to a substation.
deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations-3

Cooking gas cylinders are put back to back with a station on Tran Phu Street, Ha Dong District, despite the “Deadly Danger” sign on the latter.
deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations-4

A man has breakfast next to a huge substation on Le Duan Street, Dong Da District.
deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations-5

A drinks shop next to another station in the Old Quarter.
deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations-6

A xe om driver takes a nap next to another station, despite the warning sign to keep out.
deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations-7

A barber’s shop on Hang Vai Street, Hoan Kiem District uses a station to mount the mirror.
deadly-sparks-hanoians-put-lives-in-danger-by-hanging-around-power-substations-8

Police are still investigating the explosion in Ha Dong District on Thursday, which hit five people sitting at a nearby drinks stand.

