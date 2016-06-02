coach-explosion-kills-eight-vietnamese-in-laos

At around 4 a.m. today, the Khanh Don Coach with Lao plate UN 3897 suddenly exploded as it was traveling through Kham Muon District, about 10 kilometers from the Cha Lo Border Gate in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh.

Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

Police said they could smell firecrackers at the scene.

Eight people were killed instantly, while three others were seriously injured. All the victims are from the central province of Nghe An.

Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

The coach was also carrying a large volume of timber that was scattered around the accident site.