Coach explosion kills eight Vietnamese in Laos

By Hoang Tao   June 2, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7

A coach carrying at least 12 Vietnamese passengers home from Laos blew up early this morning, claiming the lives of at least eight people.

At around 4 a.m. today, the Khanh Don Coach with Lao plate UN 3897 suddenly exploded as it was traveling through Kham Muon District, about 10 kilometers from the Cha Lo Border Gate in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh.  

coach-explosion-kills-eight-vietnamese-in-laos

Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

Police said they could smell firecrackers at the scene.

Eight people were killed instantly, while three others were seriously injured. All the victims are from the central province of Nghe An.

coach-explosion-kills-eight-vietnamese-in-laos-1

Photo by VnExpress/Hai Binh

The coach was also carrying a large volume of timber that was scattered around the accident site.

coach-explosion-kills-eight-vietnamese-in-laos-2

The coach was carrying a large quantity of timber. Photo by VnEXpress/Hai Binh
