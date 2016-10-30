VnExpress International
Explosion kills four workers in northern Vietnam

By Giang Chinh   October 30, 2016 | 07:15 pm GMT+7

More than 100 square meters were engulfed by the blast.

Four female workers were killed and 11 others injured when steam boilers and gas cylinders at a manufacturing plant in the Red River Delta province of Thai Binh exploded on Sunday morning.

The wounded workers have been sent to local hospitals for treatment.

19 employees were working at the plant in Thuy Hai Commune, Thai Thuy District when the blast ignited at around 10 a.m. Only four of them managed to escape safely, a source said.

The scene of the blast. Photo by VnExpress/CTV

The plant processes seafood to produce fish powder.

The explosion destroyed the plant and damaged a number of houses nearby, according to local police.

Tags: explosion seafood processing Thai Binh Province
 
