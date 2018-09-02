Dam discharge worsens flooding havoc in central Vietnam province

On Saturday, although the floodwaters triggered by heavy rains over the past four days started receding, many villages in hardest-hit Cam Thuy, a mountainous district to the northwest of Thanh Hoa, were still submerged in muddy waters. Tran Duc Luong, vice chairman of the district, said the floods have isolated many villages and towns, inflicting great misery on local residents.

As of Saturday, flash floods in Thanh Hoa had left six people dead and seven others missing, collapsed 120 houses, washed away three suspension bridges and inundated the houses of nearly 4,600 families.