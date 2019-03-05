VnExpress International
Da Nang, wary of flooding, to build million-dollar drainage system

By Nguyen Dong   March 5, 2019 | 09:18 am GMT+7
A man wades through flood waters on a street of Da Nang on December 9, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Da Nang, Vietnam's third biggest city, is set to build a drainage system at a cost of over VND3.3 trillion ($142 million) to prevent flooding.

The central coastal city said Sunday the work would be completed this year.

Two thirds of the money will be used to build a drainage system along the coast to prevent domestic wastewater and industrial discharge from flowing into the sea.  

The rest will be used to build a sewerage system.

In December last year the city received rainfall of 635 mm in 24 hours, the highest since records began to be maintained in 1975.

The city was submerged, with major downtown streets like Le Duan, Hung Vuong and Nguyen Van Linh under 20-70 cm of water.

The water damaged tens of thousands of houses in Da Nang and nearby provinces, and killed 14 people.

