Da Nang reports 12 more Covid-19 patients

By Le Nga   August 1, 2020 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Medical staff discuss plans to evacuate people from several Da Nang hospitals to quarantine camp, July 27, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 outbreak Da Nang City reported 12 more cases on Saturday morning, after two Covid-19 patients died on Friday.

The new patients, numbered 547 to 558, are either family members or patients at Da Nang Hospital, and those that have contacted previous infections in the city.

In the past 24 hours, 94 infections, including 68 domestic ones, have been recorded in Vietnam. Since the first case of community infection was recorded in Da Nang last Saturday, a total of 116 domestic infections have been recorded.

Ever since the virus returned in Vietnam’s community, it has spread to six cities and provinces, with 91 cases in Da Nang, 16 in neighboring province of Quang Nam, five in Saigon, two in Hanoi. Quang Ngai Province in the central region and Dak Lak Province in the Central Highlands got one each.

On Friday, Vietnam reported two deaths of Covid-19 patients - a 61-year-old man and a 70-year-old man who had been receiving treatment for chronic diseases in Da Nang.

By Saturday morning, Vietnam has recorded 558 Covid-19 cases, including 183 active patients after 373 have recovered.

Now more than 91,000 are in quarantine in the nation.

Worldwide, more than 682,000 Covid-19 patients have been confirmed dead.

