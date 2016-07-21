Da Nang kicks out four illegal Chinese tour guides

Da Nang's municipal administration on Wednesday deported and slapped fines on four Chinese tour guides who were working illegally in the central city.

Tran Chi Cuong, deputy director of Da Nang’s Department of Tourism, said that the four guides had violated Vietnamese law for “entering the country and working without permission from relevant authorities”. As a result, they have been fined VND94.4 million ($4,200) in total and told to leave Vietnam.

Nature Love Co.,Ltd, which hired the guides, also had its business licenses revoked and faces a fine of VND12.5 million ($560) for employing illegal workers.

The Department of Tourism is also working with other authorities to handle the case of the Vietnamese owner of the company, who allowed a legal Chinese representative to run the business.

On July 6, the city slapped a fine of VND120 million ($5,400) on six Chinese people who entered Vietnam on tourist visas to work illegally as tour guides.

It is estimated that there are currently about 60 illegal Chinese guides working in Da Nang for travel companies registered to Vietnamese owners but actually run by Chinese people. Some of these guides even spread lies about Vietnam’s history, refuse to use the Vietnamese dong and burned Vietnamese money at a bar in June.

Related news:

> Da Nang publishes booklet asking Chinese tourists to behave

> Vietnam to punish obnoxious Chinese tourists and guides

> Illegal Chinese tour guides spread lies about Vietnamese history