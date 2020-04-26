Coronavirus: Vietnam records no fresh cases Sunday evening

Of the country's 270 patients, 230 have been discharged from hospitals, but five among them have relapsed.

The 45 active patients, which include the relapse cases, are being treated in six different medical facilities. Most of them are in stable health conditions, with 13 having tested negative for the virus once and three others negative twice.

Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits have been cognized by the Emergency Use Listing procedure (EUL) of the World Health Organization, their producer Viet A Technologies Joint Stock Company stated Sunday.

The kits, which use reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), can detect the new coronavirus in droplets obtained from the respiratory tract and blood. They provide results faster and are easier to use than those used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and WHO, according to Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam had gone eight straight days clear of new infections, but the evening saw two new cases- both students returning from Japan. They were quarantined on arrival and are now under treatment in Hanoi.

The relapse cases are being monitored at different hospitals. The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and HCMC Pasteur Institute have cultured the virus taken from them to try and find the cause of the relapse.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said at a meeting Saturday he was concerned that if a second Covid-19 wave hits the country, Vietnam's healthcare system will face many difficulties.

He said that while Vietnam has had very few new cases, there could be unrecorded people carrying the virus. "Many confirmed infection cases had no clinical symptoms."

"We are worried about the risks of a second Covid-19 wave like those in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore which have arisen within the communities without being noticed until they spread on a large scale," he said.

More than 52,000 people are being quarantined in Vietnam. Of them, 325 are being isolated in hospitals, almost 10,000 others are in quarantine facilities, while the remainders are being home-quarantined.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reached 210 countries and territories with a reported death toll of almost 203,332.