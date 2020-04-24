VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two students returning from Japan test positive for Covid-19

By Le Nga   April 24, 2020 | 07:14 pm GMT+7
Two students returning from Japan test positive for Covid-19
Medical staff take samples to test for Covid-19 in Hanoi on April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

After going eight days without a new Covid-19 case, Vietnam reported two on Friday evening, taking its tally to 270.

They are both students studying in Japan who returned on Vietnam Airlines flight VN311. It arrived at Van Don Airport of the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 22, and the passengers were taken and placed in quarantine in the Thai Binh Province military school.

One of the patients is a man, 23, from northern Bac Giang Province’s Viet Yen District, and the other is a 22-year-old woman from the same province’s Yen Dung District.

The Disease Control Center of northern Thai Binh Province took all passengers’ samples for Covid-19 tests, and the two were found positive. 

They are currently being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Meanwhile, "Patient 137" tested positive for Covid-19 again, becoming the third case of relapse in Vietnam.

The only Covid-19 patient in the southern province of Dong Nai, who had come into close contact with two others related to a Saigon infection hotspot, was discharged Friday.

Vietnam now has 45 active Covid-19 cases left out of a total of 270 infections.

Nearly 69,000 people are still in quarantine, 352 in hospitals, 18,000 in public camps and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, and claimed more than 191,000 lives.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Vietnam reports third Covid-19 relapse

Vietnam reports third Covid-19 relapse

Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient

Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient

Saigon backpacker street awaits return to fun and games

Saigon backpacker street awaits return to fun and games

See more
Tags: Covid-19 pandemic Vietnam
 
Read more
Vietnam reports third Covid-19 relapse

Vietnam reports third Covid-19 relapse

Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient

Southern Vietnam province discharges sole Covid-19 patient

Flood prevention could bring 'huge' payoff as global risks rise

Flood prevention could bring 'huge' payoff as global risks rise

Saigon backpacker street awaits return to fun and games

Saigon backpacker street awaits return to fun and games

Australian foreign minister condemns China’s disruptive actions

Australian foreign minister condemns China’s disruptive actions

HCMC keeps some businesses on hold despite easing Covid-19 restrictions

HCMC keeps some businesses on hold despite easing Covid-19 restrictions

Suffering drought and salinity, Mekong Delta province desperate for freshwater lake

Suffering drought and salinity, Mekong Delta province desperate for freshwater lake

Vietnam enters day eight without new Covid-19 case

Vietnam enters day eight without new Covid-19 case

 
go to top