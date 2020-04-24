Two students returning from Japan test positive for Covid-19

Medical staff take samples to test for Covid-19 in Hanoi on April 18, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

They are both students studying in Japan who returned on Vietnam Airlines flight VN311. It arrived at Van Don Airport of the northern province of Quang Ninh on April 22, and the passengers were taken and placed in quarantine in the Thai Binh Province military school.

One of the patients is a man, 23, from northern Bac Giang Province’s Viet Yen District, and the other is a 22-year-old woman from the same province’s Yen Dung District.

The Disease Control Center of northern Thai Binh Province took all passengers’ samples for Covid-19 tests, and the two were found positive.

They are currently being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

Meanwhile, "Patient 137" tested positive for Covid-19 again, becoming the third case of relapse in Vietnam.

The only Covid-19 patient in the southern province of Dong Nai, who had come into close contact with two others related to a Saigon infection hotspot, was discharged Friday.

Vietnam now has 45 active Covid-19 cases left out of a total of 270 infections.

Nearly 69,000 people are still in quarantine, 352 in hospitals, 18,000 in public camps and the rest at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, and claimed more than 191,000 lives.