Coffee, internet shops fined for ignoring social distancing order

By Dac Thanh   August 8, 2020 | 09:00 am GMT+7
A checkpoint in Quang Nam Province where arrivals will have to make health declaration and have their temperature checked, July 31, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

Quang Nam Province fined owners of a coffee shop and an internet shop Friday for flouting the social distancing order in place.

Le Van Cho, 56, the owner of a café in Dien Ban Town of the central province, was fined VND7.5 million ($322) after local authorities on August 2 found his shop still operating and serving coffee to five guests.

The same day, authorities also spotted Le Thi Thuong, 27, opening her internet shop and letting 10 people in. She was fined VND5 million ($216).

Quang Nam imposed social distancing on several districts and towns including Dien Ban from August 1. People are required to stay at home and maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other in public. Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited, except at offices, schools and hospitals.

A day earlier, restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and food stalls in Dien Ban had been ordered to close.

Since July 25 when the Covid-19 outbreak returned to the community, Quang Nam, home to the ancient town of Hoi An, has reported 37 cases, in which Dien Ban accounts for at least 17. Four residential areas in Dien Ban, home to 5,000 residents, have been locked down to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

