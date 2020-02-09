Clean and quiet inside a quarantine zone in Saigon

The quarantine facility managed by the District 3 Hospital, covering a 1,700 square meter area, was completed on February 4.

"The facility was completed in about a day. We only quarantine people, perform health checks and take care of the inmates, not treat them," said Pham Thi Thuy Hang, head of the District 3 People's Committee's Office.

It was set up after a Vietnamese-American man in a District 3 hotel was found infected with the nCoV. The facility was to quarantine 18 employees and foreign guests of the hotel. However, all of them declined, saying they would quarantine themselves at the hotel. Hence the facility is yet to receive an inmate.

So far, three people in Saigon have been confirmed infected with the virus and one of them discharged by the Cho Ray Hospital in District 5.