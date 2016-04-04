Clashes, demonstrations, future and new hope

Some of the forty troop members of the Sudan People's Liberation Army in opposition (SPLA/M-IO) sit in a bus after their arrival at Juba airport on March 28, 2016, as part of the peace agreement signed between rebel forces and the Government in August 2015. This is the first military platoon that is transferred from rebel controlled areas to Juba, after the arrival of 23 generals on March 24. The operation, facilitated with United Nations aircraft, will continue the rest of the week and will finalise on April 1 with a total of 500 soldiers that will be permanently based in Juba. Photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP.