Clashes, demonstrations, future and new hope

Tanks parade to mark Armed Forces Day in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw March 27, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun.
A migrant walks along railway tracks at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 28, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djuric.
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign rally in Rothschild, Wisconsin March 28, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich.
Kosovo Albanians visit the graves of their relatives killed during the Kosovo war as part of a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the massacre in the village of Izbica on March 28, 2016. In 1999 during the Kosovo war 150 civilians were killed by Serbian forces in Izbica. The massacre, one of the bloodiest that occurred in the Kosovo crisis, led to massive international pressure on Serbia to stop their ethnically motivated killings of civilian Albanians and to a NATO led air campaign that ousted Serbian security forces from Kosovo. Photo: Armend Nimani/AFP.
Chilean aerobatic squadron Halcones performs during the IXX Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) in Santiago on March 28, 2016. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP.
French CGT labour union workers hold safety flares as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Nation during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris as part of nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, March 31, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin March 29, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich.
A man attends a protest against impeachment proceedings against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 31, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Steve Vasturia (32) shoots against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (left) and forward Justin Jackson (right) during the second half in the championship game in the East regional of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mar 27, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA.
Some of the forty troop members of the Sudan People's Liberation Army in opposition (SPLA/M-IO) sit in a bus after their arrival at Juba airport on March 28, 2016, as part of the peace agreement signed between rebel forces and the Government in August 2015. This is the first military platoon that is transferred from rebel controlled areas to Juba, after the arrival of 23 generals on March 24. The operation, facilitated with United Nations aircraft, will continue the rest of the week and will finalise on April 1 with a total of 500 soldiers that will be permanently based in Juba. Photo: Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP.
Bud Braun of Gillett, Wisconsin, an Elvis impersonator, poses for a photo with supporters of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a town hall event in Appleton, Wisconsin, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich.
Microsoft employees demonstrate HoloLens during the Microsoft Build 2016 Developers Conference in San Francisco, California March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach.
U.S. President Barack Obama (left) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington March 31, 2016. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.
Bedouin children play before a rally commemorating Land Day on March 30, 2016 in Umm Al-Hiran village, which is not recognized by the Israeli government, near the southern city of Beersheba in the Negev desert. On the annual Land Day, demonstrations are held to remember six Arab Israeli protesters who were shot dead by Israeli police and troops during mass protests in 1976 against plans to confiscate Arab land in the Galilee. Menahem Kahana/AFP.