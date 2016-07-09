VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Chinese tourists with bad behavior will be deported: Vietnamese minister

By Doan Loan   July 9, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7

Chinese tour guides and travelers who insult Vietnamese culture and history could be fined and deported. 

Vietnam's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien has warned as such at a press meeting yesterday. 

The ministry is also checking the allegations that some Chinese travel companies are operating illegally in Vietnam. It will revoke licenses of any Vietnamese firm if it is found to cooperate with illegal travel agents from China, Thien said.

In a directive announced earlier this week, the ministry said those who capitalized on their tourist visas to work as illegal tour guides will have to be deported and declared persona non grata.

The directive pointed the finger at two tourism hotspots of Da Nang and Khanh Hoa, where such violations have been reportedly rife. It asked all provinces that are set to receive an influx of Chinese tourists to compare notes with localities with experience on this matter to ensure legitimate interests of the tourists.

The government directive came on the heels of recent media reports that unlicensed Chinese tour guides were attempting to inculcate distorted information about Vietnam’s history and culture into their Chinese tourists while showing them around in the central city of Da Nang.

chinese-tourists-with-bad-behavior-will-be-deported-vietnamese-minister

A Chinese tour guide (speaking) in Vietnam's Cam Ranh International Airport. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

Minister Thien, however, said Friday that the recent increase in the number of Chinese tourists to Vietnam is a good sign.

The country, however, should think more about improving service quality and ensuring security and safety for tourists. He also admitted that Vietnam’s infrastructure in the travel industry, such as airports and accommodation, have been overloaded. But during the low time many hotels run the risk of empty rooms.

“The number of foreign tourists to Vietnam remains much lower than to other countries, only accounting for one third of foreign tourists to Thailand. It is clear that the travel industry should fix its shortcomings if we want to welcome more foreigners,” the minister said.

Related news:

Da Nang slaps fines on six illegal Chinese tour guides

Vietnam to crack down on illegal foreign tour guides

Tags: Chinese tourists Vietnam travel expel
 
Read more
World must stop next El Nino harming development: U.N. envoy

World must stop next El Nino harming development: U.N. envoy

Hundreds of Big C employees in central Vietnam protest over land dispute

Hundreds of Big C employees in central Vietnam protest over land dispute

E-cigarettes confuse Vietnamese authorities

E-cigarettes confuse Vietnamese authorities

Stunning sun halo makes special appearance over the sky in Vietnam

Stunning sun halo makes special appearance over the sky in Vietnam

One million 'flamboyant' trees to brighten up Hanoi

One million 'flamboyant' trees to brighten up Hanoi

Fishermen demand compensation, medicals after mass fish deaths

Fishermen demand compensation, medicals after mass fish deaths

Vietnam to connect 2,000km expressway by 2020

Vietnam to connect 2,000km expressway by 2020

Vietnam-Taiwan flights grounded due to super typhoon Nepartak

Vietnam-Taiwan flights grounded due to super typhoon Nepartak

 
go to top