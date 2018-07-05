VnExpress International
China donates $174,000 flood relief to northern Vietnam

By Trong Giap   July 5, 2018 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
A man struggles through a flooded road in Lai Chau Province on June 23. Photo by VnExpress/Quang Trung

Flash floods killed at least 23 people and inflicted heavy damage on Vietnam’s northern highlands

The Chinese embassy and businesses in Vietnam have donated VND4 billion ($174,000) towards relief efforts for Vietnamese victims of the floods and landslides that ravaged the northern mountain provinces late last month.

Tran Quoc Hung, deputy director of the Vietnam Red Cross which received the donation, said the money will be delivered to severely affected households through humanitarian programs.

The flash floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential rains killed at least 23 people and left 10 others missing as it wreaked havoc on the northern mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Ha Giang and Lao Cai, paralyzing traffic and isolating many towns and villages.

More than 160 homes were swept away, 1,000 houses damaged and around 1,600 hectares of rice fields destroyed, according to the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Flash floods isolate 2,000 people in northern Vietnam
 
 

The damage has been estimated at VND530 billion ($23.2 million).

Natural disasters, including floods and tropical storms, killed more than 390 people in Vietnam last year and caused damage worth nearly VND52.2 trillion ($2.34 billion), according to official figures.

Tags: China flash floods Vietnam Red Cross humanitarian assistance Vietnamese victims landslides
 
